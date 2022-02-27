InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with Sony underscores its portfolio strength across several key technologies related to cellular wireless. InterDigital is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. However, high research and development costs strain InterDigital’s margins. Its policy of acquiring companies adds to integration risks. Stiff competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic might hinder its momentum to some extent.”

IDCC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

