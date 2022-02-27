Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

