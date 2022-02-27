Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $881.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

