Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $244.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.11.

PEN opened at $222.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

