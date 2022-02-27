Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $277,000 Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SJW Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

