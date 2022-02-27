Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 12,872 Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.16 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $829.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

