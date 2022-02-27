733 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 279,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,593,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $87,955,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.41. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $305.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

