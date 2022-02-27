Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94,312 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Natera were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $82,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Shares of NTRA opened at $66.94 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

