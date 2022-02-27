Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $237,000 Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $114.10.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SDGR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

