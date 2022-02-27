Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 260,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 278,977 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.