Invesco Ltd. Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.92% of Air Transport Services Group worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 487.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,436.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34,076 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

In related news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.