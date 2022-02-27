NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after buying an additional 138,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after buying an additional 407,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $36.09 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.73.

NSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

