2,044 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.
Blink Charging Profile (Get Rating)
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
