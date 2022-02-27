2,044 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

