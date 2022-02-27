Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $127.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.92 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

