Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

