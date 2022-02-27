Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPG. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

