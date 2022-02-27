Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in HEICO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HEI opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

