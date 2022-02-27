Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $929,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,291 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 43.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southern Copper by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $68.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.