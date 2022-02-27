Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,421 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 938,748 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in PPL by 770.2% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,028,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 910,748 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after buying an additional 799,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.