Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.57% of TriState Capital worth $32,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 213,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TriState Capital by 29.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

