HighTower Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Gritstone bio worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after purchasing an additional 319,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 201.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 78.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 221,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

GRTS opened at $5.04 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $342.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

