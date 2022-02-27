Credit Suisse AG Has $512,000 Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of PetMed Express worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PETS opened at $26.54 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $556.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

