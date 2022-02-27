The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 439.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average of $190.12. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

