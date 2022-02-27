The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Lumber Liquidators worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after buying an additional 241,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 156,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LL stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $462.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.43. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $27.54.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

