Credit Suisse AG Has $485,000 Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Personalis worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Personalis by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 49,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,035 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Personalis stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

