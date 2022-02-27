Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Shoe Carnival worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,045 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 415,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 257,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 216,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 205,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $30.23 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $851.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

