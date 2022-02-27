Zacks: Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. ASGN reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $111.26 on Thursday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

