Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $123.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $156.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

NYSE:W opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $224.46. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $355.96. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,661,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

