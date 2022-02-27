Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 163.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

