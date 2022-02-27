Stephens Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $145.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $155.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s previous close.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of PZZA opened at $107.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

