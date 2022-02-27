Susquehanna Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC opened at $41.46 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.