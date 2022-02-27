Morgan Stanley Sells 20,389 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $33,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

