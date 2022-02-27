Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.97% of Ferro worth $33,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ferro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.74 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

