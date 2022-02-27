UBS Group Cuts Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 376

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 391 ($5.32) to GBX 376 ($5.11) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Hochschild Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon cut Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

