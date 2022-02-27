Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.64 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of CarGurus worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.