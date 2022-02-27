Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 348,460 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 348,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $446,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $29,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets.

