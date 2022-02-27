KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Sells $503,475.08 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLA stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

