KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Sells $503,475.08 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
KLA stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
