Benchmark Raises BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $125.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

