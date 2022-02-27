BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHP. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,001.17.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after buying an additional 323,529 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.