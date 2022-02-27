Insider Selling: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CFO Sells $574,926.10 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00.

BRLT stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

