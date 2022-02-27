Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 524.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,176,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

