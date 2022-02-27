Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.54% of Vectrus worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vectrus by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Vectrus by 5.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEC stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

