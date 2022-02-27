Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM opened at $30.80 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

