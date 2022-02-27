14,035 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 17.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 91,671.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE:UE opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.