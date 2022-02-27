Comparing Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) & Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Lombard Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 18.51 -$6.84 million ($0.02) -533.50 Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lombard Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sensus Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Lombard Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -0.95% -0.87% -0.68% Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lombard Medical has a beta of 5.39, suggesting that its share price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Lombard Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.46%.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Lombard Medical (Get Rating)

Lombard Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of endovascular stent-grafts that address significant unmet needs in the repair of aortic aneurysms. The company was founded on January 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.