1,546 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $168.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

