Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $272,000 in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEEL opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.74. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

