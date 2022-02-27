Invesco Ltd. Acquires 34,886 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 201,474 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 138,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

