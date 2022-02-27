Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

