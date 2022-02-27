ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accretive buyouts and integrations are helping ProAssurance to enhance financial size and strength. With the completion of the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity has created the nation's third-largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. The company’s cost-cutting efforts have been providing a boost to its margins. A strong cash generating capacity enables the company to undertake growth-related initiatives and prudently deploy capital. It reported strong fourth-quarter results backed by higher premiums. However, the sustained soft interest rate environment is likely to keep the investment income under pressure. A rising debt level leads to an increase in the company’s interest expenses. Also, weak ROE continues to bother. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after acquiring an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 133,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

